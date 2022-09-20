No Thursday golf this week, there was just too much rain for any of the faithful few to get a start.
Saturday morning there was a glimpse of the sun which encouraged a reasonably strong field of golfers onto the course to play a Par competition. The playing conditions were tough and deteriorated as the day progressed so not many of our golfers played anywhere near their handicap. However, there are always a few who can master the conditions.
Jake Ribbons is enjoying his promotion to A grade, and his round of +2 made him a winner. Peter Hutchinson was the runner on +1.
Dave Campbell is one of our oldest golfers and has been in good form for some time. Dave handled the tough conditions better than the other golfers on Saturday with a round of +4 to easily win B Grade. Sam Gascoigne was the B grade runner-up with a good round of +2.
The nearest pin on the first hole was claimed by Alan Cairney, 3.8 meters from the cup. Peter Ryan had his name on the nearest the pin marker on the ninth hole at 9.5 meters; that probably says a lot about the rest of the Saturday golfers.
Balls went to Peter Ryan, Mick McKechnie, Steve Ellery, Phil Cummings and Laurie Murphy.
Next week we begin renovating the greens. This a once a year job, and we need lots of volunteers on Sunday to help remove the cores from the greens and then sand them.
Golf next Saturday will be a Stableford round.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.