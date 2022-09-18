Double demerits to come into force for Queen's day of mourning

Drivers caught doing the wrong thing on the roads will cop double demerits later this week, because of the National Day of Mourning for the Queen and the start of school holidays.
Double demerits will apply from 12am on Wednesday until 11.59pm on Sunday, September 25 for all speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.
The National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty The Queen, a public holiday, will be marked on Thursday.
"Although this is a sombre occasion, there is still likely to be more people out on the roads over the next few days and over the weekend with the school term ending on Friday, so it is important we all take extra care," Transport for NSW deputy secretary Tara McCarthy said.
Ms McCarthy said the double demerit period included some school days, reminding drivers to slow down and take extra care in school zones during school times.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
