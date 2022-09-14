Whether you support or oppose the planned project at Yetholme or just want to find out more about it, there will be a series of public meetings conducted by ATCO at Bathurst (noon to 4pm, Friday, September 23), Yetholme (10am to 4pm at the Community Hall, Saturday, September 24) and at the RFS Fire Shed in O'Connell between noon and 4pm on Sunday, September 25. The discussions are likely to be robust because ATCO still has a lot of questions to answer. The last meeting at O'Connell was well attended, so get there early to get a seat.