Pumped Hydro scheme has reached a new stage

By Peter Bowditch
Updated September 14 2022 - 4:10am, first published 1:26am
Despite some opposition, plans for the Yetholme Pumped Hydro scheme are moving along. If you are unfamiliar with this it will involve the construction of two dams at different heights (one of them at the top of Mount Tennyson near Yetholme), a submerged electricity generator and pump, connection to the existing power grid and also associated earthworks for access for construction and later maintenance.

