Despite some opposition, plans for the Yetholme Pumped Hydro scheme are moving along. If you are unfamiliar with this it will involve the construction of two dams at different heights (one of them at the top of Mount Tennyson near Yetholme), a submerged electricity generator and pump, connection to the existing power grid and also associated earthworks for access for construction and later maintenance.
The progress so far has involved the preparation of documentation explaining the proposed development. Called a Scoping Report, it includes high level information on the proposed project and is used by the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) and other agencies to develop the assessment requirements for the project that are necessary to prepare the Environmental Impact Statement.
These assessment requirements are called the Secretary's Environmental Assessment Requirements (SEARs). Both documents are available on the DPE web site.
The next stage will be the release of the Environmental Impact Statement and this will coincide with public meetings arranged by the project's sponsor, ATCO, at Bathurst, Yetholme and O'Connell over the weekend from September 23 to 25.
One of the legitimate objections to the most visible forms of renewable electricity production is that the wind doesn't always blow at the same speed so windfarms can't guarantee constant power delivery and that solar panels don't work at night time (or when covered with snow, as can happen in Oberon).
To get around these problems, ways of storing electricity at times of high generation capacity and releasing it at times when demand exceeds supply are needed. The most obvious of these solutions is to use batteries, and pumped hydro is a form of battery storage.
In the case of the Yetholme proposal, generation is a secondary consideration. (Australia's first pumped hydro installation at Tumut was built specifically for this purpose - to store power generated by coal-fired power stations and release it later.)
Whether you support or oppose the planned project at Yetholme or just want to find out more about it, there will be a series of public meetings conducted by ATCO at Bathurst (noon to 4pm, Friday, September 23), Yetholme (10am to 4pm at the Community Hall, Saturday, September 24) and at the RFS Fire Shed in O'Connell between noon and 4pm on Sunday, September 25. The discussions are likely to be robust because ATCO still has a lot of questions to answer. The last meeting at O'Connell was well attended, so get there early to get a seat.
