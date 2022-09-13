Oberon Review

Oberon junior hockey teams reach the grand finals

PB
By Peter Bowditch
By Peter Bowditch
Updated September 13 2022
The Under 13s - through to the grand finals. Back row: Coach Jackie Yeo, Abbie Burns, Amelia Milton, Imogen Milton, Carly Fagg, Chelsie Milton, Medina Muratovic, Leila Muratovic, Ruby Ivers, Astrid Gavey, Manager Melinda McKellar Front row: Harry Burns, Caley McKellar, Grace Yeo, Georgie Webb, Annabelle Webb, Charlye Thomas Photo supplied

Oberon's junior hockey teams had a spectacular year in 2022. Out of 50 players, 12 made it into representative teams, and all teams made it through to the finals.

