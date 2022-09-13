Oberon's junior hockey teams had a spectacular year in 2022. Out of 50 players, 12 made it into representative teams, and all teams made it through to the finals.
Two teams, Under 18s and Under 13s got into the final stages of the semifinals and the Under 13s won through to the Grand Final in Bathurst on Saturday, September 17. This is the first time that a team from Oberon has had a Grand Final appearance since 2008.
It's been too long coming but hopefully it won't take too long until one of our teams is up there again.
The Association also received a grant from Oberon Council which went towards association and turf fees, as well as a government grant to assist with the costs of coaching. Amateur sport with volunteer officials still needs money to survive.
"Oberon Junior Hockey Association is very grateful for the financial support from both levels of government. Everyone puts in a lot of time and effort to support the sport and players, often at personal expense, and the money to cover essential costs is very welcome," Association official and Acting Head at Oberon Public School Danni-Lee Thomson said.
"The players love their hockey and these additional funds make it possible for them to keep playing."
"Another good thing about hockey in this area when compared to other sports is that all matches are played at the same location in Bathurst.
"Other sports can require players, parents and officials to go to somewhere different each week, and sometimes even to multiple places when different teams or grades play at different grounds. We are lucky".
Everyone in Oberon should be proud of the achievements of the young hockey players. The sport doesn't get the same sort of publicity that other sports attract, but hopefully the 2022 success of Oberon's teams can raise awareness and maybe even attract spectators and new players to next year's competition.
