Confirmation Reflection Day. Year 6 students participated in a Reflection Day in preparation for Confirmation. Throughout the day Fr Reynold led us in prayer and reflected on the links between the Sacraments of Initiation. The students had the opportunity to speak about their saint and engage in drama and craft activities. We concluded the day with the Sacrament of Penance and a practice for the mass on Sunday. Our gratitude to Mrs Brown for her thorough preparation of the students and to Fr Reynold, Deacon Terry and Mrs Lois Gibbons who assisted on the day. It was a very worthwhile experience for the students.