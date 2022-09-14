Oberon Public School
On Thursday 25th August, Oberon Public School's students travelled to Bathurst to compete in the Bathurst District Athletics Carnival.
There were some fantastic results including:
Special congratulations to Marshall who was announced Junior Boys Champion which is a major achievement. Congratulations Marshall!
Next Friday, 16th September a team of six athletes will travel to Dubbo to compete in the Western Region athletics carnival, we wish them the best of luck.
St Joseph's Catholic School
Prehistoric picnic - Our students had the most amazing experience today at Malachi Gilmore Hall . The children watched a film about dinosaurs and then were surprised when a number of very realistic dinosaur puppets entered the building. Following this we enjoyed a picnic lunch together. As you can see by the photos, the children were in shock and in awe of these clever creations. Year 6 student Brendan, even got to try his hand at being a puppeteer. Many thanks to Lucy for her organisation and invitation to this incredible opportunity!
Confirmation Reflection Day. Year 6 students participated in a Reflection Day in preparation for Confirmation. Throughout the day Fr Reynold led us in prayer and reflected on the links between the Sacraments of Initiation. The students had the opportunity to speak about their saint and engage in drama and craft activities. We concluded the day with the Sacrament of Penance and a practice for the mass on Sunday. Our gratitude to Mrs Brown for her thorough preparation of the students and to Fr Reynold, Deacon Terry and Mrs Lois Gibbons who assisted on the day. It was a very worthwhile experience for the students.
Fathers' Day breakfast - Thank you to all of our Fathers and grandfathers who turned out for our breakfast on September 2.
It was lovely to see the special bond you have with your children and celebrate the wonderful impact you have on their lives.
A special mention to Rhonda from Coffee on the go mobile van for her amazing coffees to go with our rolls!!
Oberon High School
Look at these to die for freaky shakes and mocktails Stage 5 Food Technology whipped up! This is part of Oberon High School's assessment task for the Trendy Foods Unit. Students had to design a shake and a mocktail that would grab the attention of everyone.
