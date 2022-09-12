Just a small field of golfers for the Thursday twelve hole comp this week. Hugh O'Neil had a magic round for thirty points to be well clear of the rest. Balls went to Sean Mooney who was runner up with 26 points, and Andrew Yeo.
Saturday golf had a good field to play a Stableford round along with a four ball competition. While most of the players struggled match their handicap just a few excelled. Peter Hutcheon played well for a good score of 37 points to win A grade. Neil Whalan was runner up on a count back.
Jake Ribbon played one of his best rounds for the top score of the day, his round of 43 points. Steve Ellery was the B grade runner up with 35 points.
The fourball event was won the good pair of Peter Hutchinson and San Gascoigne. The runners up (determined by a countback) were Laurie Murphy & Neil Whalan. Balls went to Luke Christie-Johnston, Kim Rawlings and Rob McGrath.
On Thursday we also played a qualifying round for Keno two persons Ambrose. Alan Cairney and Katie Graham were the winners over Barry Lang and Jenn Capel. Golf next Saturday will be a Par event.
Renovations of the greens will commence the last week in September and for a successful job we will need all the help we can get.
