Oberon golf club hosts another week of matches

By Barry Lang
Updated September 14 2022 - 1:53am, first published September 12 2022 - 10:48pm
Just a small field of golfers for the Thursday twelve hole comp this week. Hugh O'Neil had a magic round for thirty points to be well clear of the rest. Balls went to Sean Mooney who was runner up with 26 points, and Andrew Yeo.

