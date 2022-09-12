When a new baby arrives there are a million things to think about and forget to do, so every bit of help is both needed and welcome.
Friends of Oberon Library (FOOLs) are there to help and are busy behind the scenes making up Welcome Baby Bags for new Oberon mum and dads, an initiative supported by Oberon Council.
As an example, a thermometer forms an important practical item in the bag but there is lots more to amuse and interest. Included as well is a cute baby beanie handknitted by a FOOLS member, information booklets with useful contact details for parents, and baby's first book to encourage early listening and reading. Information from NSW Health about vaccination and other health matters related to newborns is also included, as are some gifts from local businesses.
The Welcome Baby Bags are distributed through Ms Lee Hagan, Child and Family Health Nurse at Oberon Multipurpose Health Centre.
"FOOLs has been around for many years and was formed to support the Library and make it a bigger part of the community," FOOLs committee member Kathy Sajowitz said.
"The Library is an essential resource and part of the community and the more support it receives the better it will be. The Welcome Baby Bags was an initiative to reach out to community members at what can be a difficult time.
"Distribution was interrupted by COVID over the last year or so (as was almost everything else) but is back to offer help and friendship to all parents welcoming a new baby".
Friends of the Library welcomes to the group anyone who wishes to support the Library and has a love of all aspects of reading and writing. Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at the Library, currently in its temporary location in the hall at St Barnabas Anglican Church, 98-100 Oberon Street.
