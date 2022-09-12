Wednesday, September 7, saw the annual distribution of what are called "Section 356" grants to organisations in the Oberon area. The grants are for the 2022-2023 financial year.
According to the NSW Department of Local Government, Section 356 of the Local Government Act 1993 sets out the rules when councils provide financial assistance to others (including charitable, community and sporting organisations and private individuals). Financial assistance must match the council's functions and responsibilities."
"Oberon Council is proud to support various community members and groups each year," Mayor Mark Kellam said.
"This support contributes towards important initiatives and events for the Oberon Local Government Area. If you are a community member, sporting body, or group needing funding to continue your endeavours, Council invites you to apply for funding."
Applications for 2023-2024 grants will open in March, 2023.
The grants were announced and presented by Mayor Kellam, assisted by Council staff. The total amount of the grants was $57,921. Not all of this was given in the form of cash, some was in kind, and the largest grant ($26,000) took the form of rent and facility relief for Oberon Community Transport.
Other "in-kind" grants were free tip access for the Christian Life Centre and rent relief for the Masonic Centre.
Here is the full list of grants:
