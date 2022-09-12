Oberon Garden Showcase returned this month, celebrating an increase in the value of the monthly prize to $100. This results from an annual 356 Oberon Council grant, to the Garden Club.
Winter gardens have traditionally been bare except where there are comprehensive plantings of conifers. However, developing interest in plants with coloured stems or interesting bark, as well as a careful mix of evergreen and deciduous plants within a planned structure, is resulting in more local gardens having visual appeal during this difficult gardening season.
The August Showcase Garden is at 13 On Avon Drive and has resulted from attention to original structure and ongoing maintenance through winter so it has continued to look good over the last few months despite the difficult weather.
The garden belongs to Rosie and Frank Wells, who have spent the last few years turning a weed-infested paddock into an oasis.
"It was a lot of hard work", Frank said.
"But it was all worth it when we look out across the results. You wouldn't believe what the block looked like when we first came here," Josie added
"It was covered with weeds and scrubby, unsightly small trees, with a swamp at the back near the creek. It can still get a bit boggy down there after rain but everything looks so much better now. We love sitting on the patio and looking at the yard - it makes us forget how much work it was to get here".
People are encouraged to nominate gardens throughout the year. Nominations are anonymous, just provide the address of the garden to Susan or Lexi by the 15th of the month. Gardeners receive advice of their nomination through the letterbox and their permission is sought to include their garden in the program.
Nominations are open for any town or country garden in the LGA, of which at least part can be viewed from the street or road. Entry to the garden does not occur during the selection process judging is done from the street and winning does not include any public access.
A further celebration is that the Garden Club is now 40 years old and a celebratory lunch will be held at the Uniting Church hall in Dudley Street on Monday, September 19. The regular monthly meeting starts at 9:30 and concludes with lunch. Everyone is welcome to attend.
