Oberon Garden Showcase winners show off their garden

By Peter Bowditch
Updated September 13 2022 - 6:30am, first published September 12 2022 - 6:00am
Oberon Garden Showcase returned this month, celebrating an increase in the value of the monthly prize to $100. This results from an annual 356 Oberon Council grant, to the Garden Club.

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

