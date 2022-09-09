Oberon Review
Our History

Plot to derail Queen's visit to Orange: Retired policeman reveals 39-year-old secret

By Len Ashworth
September 9 2022 - 12:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Queen and Prince Phillip in the Royal cavalcade through Orange, probably totally oblivious to the previous nights drama at Lithgow. Picture by Len Ashworth.

Five decades ago the state and federal authorities gagged the media on what was certainly one of the most sensational stories of that or any other year - an attempt to create international havoc by derailing the Royal Train enroute to Orange. But, in January 2009, the story emerged and, after the death of Queen Elizabeth, the Central Western Daily is taking a look back at the story in 2022 ...

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.