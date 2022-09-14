School holidays are just around the corner and there is some amazing things for people to see and do in Oberon.
With the arrival of warmer weather, the great outdoors is calling. Grab the pushbike and use pedal power to visit Lake Oberon or go for a scenic bushwalk in one of many fabulous spots across the region. You can even test your skills down at the skatepark, or just have a picnic down at The Oberon Common.
The Oberon Library once again has some amazing activities planned including a Bath Bomb Bonanza, Dreamcatcher Making, and some Origami Flower Craft classes.
All events are open for those six years and over, with anyone under ten accompanied by an adult. Bookings are essential, so call the Oberon Library on 02 6329 8220.
Jenolan Caves will also be a popular spot having finally reopened seven days a week. Following some difficult times due to bushfires, floods, landslides and COVID, the stunning precinct is the perfect spot to spend a day or two exploring the caves and the wonderful historic buildings.
Bookings for tours are essential so be sure to book ahead. For more information call 02 6359 3911 or visit their website at www.jenolancaves.org.au.
For those looking for a little more action, the Oberon Rodeo Association Inc. will be hosting their excitement-filled Oberon Bull Futurity on Friday, October 17.
The action kicks off at 6pm and will feature an amazing night of bull riding and live music from Mickey Pye and Sara Berki. Food stalls, bar facilities and camping will all be available on the day.