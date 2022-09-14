Holiday fun is high on the agenda Advertising Feature

The Oberon Skatepark will once again be popular during the school holidays after proving to be a favourite hangout since it's opening in 2019. File picture

School holidays are just around the corner and there is some amazing things for people to see and do in Oberon.

With the arrival of warmer weather, the great outdoors is calling. Grab the pushbike and use pedal power to visit Lake Oberon or go for a scenic bushwalk in one of many fabulous spots across the region. You can even test your skills down at the skatepark, or just have a picnic down at The Oberon Common.

The arrival of Spring means it is perfect weather for a day out at the Oberon Common to enjoy the facilities on offer. Picture by Andrew Lotherington

The Oberon Library once again has some amazing activities planned including a Bath Bomb Bonanza, Dreamcatcher Making, and some Origami Flower Craft classes.



All events are open for those six years and over, with anyone under ten accompanied by an adult. Bookings are essential, so call the Oberon Library on 02 6329 8220.

After such a long wait due to natural disasters and COVID, there has never been a better time to visit the Jenolan Caves. Picture by Andrew Lotherington

Jenolan Caves will also be a popular spot having finally reopened seven days a week. Following some difficult times due to bushfires, floods, landslides and COVID, the stunning precinct is the perfect spot to spend a day or two exploring the caves and the wonderful historic buildings.



Bookings for tours are essential so be sure to book ahead. For more information call 02 6359 3911 or visit their website at www.jenolancaves.org.au.



For those looking for a little more action, the Oberon Rodeo Association Inc. will be hosting their excitement-filled Oberon Bull Futurity on Friday, October 17.

