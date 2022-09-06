Dinosaurs were a feature of the 2022 Sydney Festival. Presented by Erth and Australian Theatre Live, the performance was set in the spectacular backdrop of the Royal Botanic Gardens and was a hit with families at the Festival. Sydney's world-famous dino-recreationists from Erth evoked 65 million years in the past with their towering 3-metre tall Thunderbirds puppets and the show looked at the life and habits of dinosaurs.