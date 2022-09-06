Who doesn't love dinosaurs? When it comes to these giant prehistoric lizards we are all children, and dinosaurs came to Oberon in September 2022.
Dinosaurs were a feature of the 2022 Sydney Festival. Presented by Erth and Australian Theatre Live, the performance was set in the spectacular backdrop of the Royal Botanic Gardens and was a hit with families at the Festival. Sydney's world-famous dino-recreationists from Erth evoked 65 million years in the past with their towering 3-metre tall Thunderbirds puppets and the show looked at the life and habits of dinosaurs.
The performance came to the Malachi Gilmore Hall as a film, "Prehistoric Picnic", shown to students from primary schools around Oberon (St Joseph's Catholic School, Oberon Public School, Black Springs and O'Connell Public Schools) but there was more than just a film of the January show.
The schools coming that day were joined by Erth's puppeteers with full size dinosaur replicas and a Q and A session with producers from Australian Theatre Live. The squeals of delight from the children when the dinosaurs lunged at them showed that the entertainment (and education) were well received.
The work done by Erth to create the puppets is amazing, as is the control of the puppets to make their movements and behaviour realistic. Nobody has seen a dinosaur but this just has to be what they looked like.
