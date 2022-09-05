Oberon Review
The ownership of Oberon Smash Repairs has changed

By Peter Bowditch
Updated September 6 2022 - 7:38am, first published September 5 2022 - 5:00am
Kane and Megan Morrow, the new owners of Oberon Smash Repairs. Photo by Peter Bowditch

There's new ownership at Oberon Smash Repairs. Kane and Megan Morrow have taken over the business from Andrew Yeo and promise some big changes.

