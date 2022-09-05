There's new ownership at Oberon Smash Repairs. Kane and Megan Morrow have taken over the business from Andrew Yeo and promise some big changes.
Kane and Megan aren't strangers to business life in Oberon as their family has been involved with Blooming Beautiful Boutique and Beautiful Balance Alternative Therapies for some time and Kane had been working at OSR for a while. Making cars look good might appear to be a different thing to making people look good, but management skills and experience can quite often cross barriers.
Advertisement
Both agree that this is different to what they were doing before.
"It will be a challenge" Megan said.
"But we're up to it. If you don't try something new occasionally life can get a little stale and boring".
Moving from employee to manager will be a jump for Kane but he is enthusiastic about it.
"We wouldn't have bought into this business if we didn't think we could make a go of it and improve it", he said.
Buying an established business with a good reputation in a town where they were already known was an advantage because customers will see familiar faces, although in different roles. As Megan said: "We are already locals".
Some of the changes that Megan and Kane are planning are to provide additional products and services. As well as the traditional panel and paint repairs, OSR will be offering restoration for old or historic cars, something that goes beyond just knocking out dents and respraying to include sourcing and even fabricating some of the hard-to-get parts of these vehicles.
New products include a range of bull bars to suit a variety of vehicles and a windscreen replacement service, something welcome in a town where there's a lot of driving on unsealed and stony roads. There are plans to employ more staff to reduce waiting times for repairs and other work and to add more products and services as the business builds.
"We want to be the place where motorists go to get the bits and pieces they need" said Megan.
"Taking on a new and different business will be a challenge but we love Oberon and its people and we want them to have access to the best car repair service that they can get".
Our team works hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.