During National Science Week, week 5, Term 3 2022, Oberon High School students across Science and some Mathematics classes participated under the coordination of Science Teacher Mr Peter O'Neill. The competition involved classes conducting a range of STEM box activities provided by the Australian National University. Students were highly engaged and had an enjoyable educational experience during the activities. The Science teachers are proud of their achievements. As winners of the competition, the school will receive a certificate, all individual students that participated will receive an online certificate and the Science Faculty will receive a rock polishing kit. Oberon High School wishes to thank the Australia National University for providing resources and videos to the school to take part in the activities.