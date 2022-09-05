Oberon Public School
Oberon Public School 3/4S class loved learning about the 60's for the school Time Traveller Performance. Students listened to music, looked at the fashion, pop culture and interesting events, and incorporated our ideas into a performance. Students were very inspired by what they learnt and had a fantastic time performing.
Oberon High School
During National Science Week, week 5, Term 3 2022, Oberon High School students across Science and some Mathematics classes participated under the coordination of Science Teacher Mr Peter O'Neill. The competition involved classes conducting a range of STEM box activities provided by the Australian National University. Students were highly engaged and had an enjoyable educational experience during the activities. The Science teachers are proud of their achievements. As winners of the competition, the school will receive a certificate, all individual students that participated will receive an online certificate and the Science Faculty will receive a rock polishing kit. Oberon High School wishes to thank the Australia National University for providing resources and videos to the school to take part in the activities.
National Science Week runs annually in August and features more than 1,000 events around Australia, including those delivered by universities, schools, research institutions, libraries, museums and science centres. It is a collaboration of ABC Science, The Australian Science Teachers Association, CSIRO and science magazine Cosmos.
St Joseph's Catholic School
Welcome to Spring! The last couple of days have certainly provided some pleasant weather and our Year 5 Class took advantage of this by learning in the sunshine.
Our wonderful staff enjoyed a walk in the sun this afternoon to mark Wellbeing Week.
