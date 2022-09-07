A busy season lies ahead Advertising Feature

Now is the perfect time to get the expert team at On-Trac Ag to service your machinery and get any repairs needed out of the way. Picture supplied

With the warmer weather finally starting to settle in, the busy season begins for farmers across the region. While paddocks are still quite damp, crops are coming on well and conditions are especially prime for a strong hay making season.

Director of On-Trac Ag, Peter Russell, said that given the recent droughts and a wet season last year, 2022 is shaping up to be vital for many famers.



"We are coming into a magnificent hay season, and we expect it to be big," he said. "If you look at last spring and summer, it was very trying with a lot of hay fed out to livestock, so the farmers need to replace it this year."

Peter said his best advice for farmers was to make sure they were ready for the upcoming season. "It's important to check and make sure their equipment is up to scratch, or if they are in the market for new machinery then they will need to make decisions early as currently supply is tight," he said. "For those who are in the market, the New Holland hay range has always been at the forefront of hay production, and they have recently released a new range of rakes and mower conditioners"



New Holland are well known for their superior hay making machinery. Picture supplied

On-Trac Ag is your perfect one-stop-shop for all your ag machinery needs. Having opened their first branch in Orange in 2005, the dedicated team have since gone on to open branches in Bathurst in 2009 and Mudgee in 2014.



Employing 42 local staff, the main products and services On-Trac Ag offer include both agricultural and construction equipment, farming machinery, spare parts, and of course mechanical servicing and repairs, but Peter said it was their customer service that they were best known for. "Service is our biggest success.



"Our business is built on service which gives us repeat business with our existing customer base," he said. "It's what makes us standout, good service like in the event of a failure- we have supplied machines to keep our customers in their paddocks."

It is commitment and passion like that, which has made On-Trac Ag a household name across the region. Peter said the agricultural industry was one that he was excited to be a part of. "Having been in the industry for 43 years, the industry is forever changing.



"The agricultural industry is one of the best to be involved in, and while it has it challenges, overall it is extremely rewarding," he said "We sponsor a number of community events in all three of our locations, and w also have a strong prescience at events like the Royal Bathurst Show, Mudgee Small Farm Field Days and Australian National Field Days in Orange."