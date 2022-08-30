Remembering the good times Advertising Feature

There is an almost magical feeling when you look back through old photos. Remembering locations, people and events from long ago. Belinda Melchers and Sam Robinson have spent the last six months pouring over old photos and documents, and getting as much information as possible to compile a stunning magazine with over 300 pages of content to celebrate 150 Years of Education in Oberon.

The magazine features some fantastic photos and delightful stories from the past, along with a look at the changes to the schools and education along the way.

The magazine will be available for purchase on Sunday for $40 from both Oberon Public and Oberon High, or by phone Oberon High on 02 6336 1606. So make sure you grab a copy and see if you can spot yourself and your old school friends.