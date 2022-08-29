A putter and good weather the recipe for English's golfing victory

Spring is not far away, the sun has warmed things up, and our golfers are enjoying it.
A group of nineteen players played the Thursday afternoon social handicap event last week.
Irene Bishop showed she is no slouch with the clubs in hand; her round for 28 points gave her a good win.
Harold Lyme was the runner-up, and balls went to Peter Marks, Peter Griffiths, Garry Willis, Andrew Yeo, and Ben Turner. Garry Willis was closest to the pin on the 17th hole.
On Saturday, we played an eighteen-hole Stableford event.
Most golfers enjoyed the warmer conditions because they got more distance with their shots.
Mick English had a good day, especially with his putter, to win A grade with a good round for 38 points to edge out Alan Cairney with 37 points.
Dave Campbell has been in the winner's circle the past few weeks and Saturday was no exception.
Dave was the winner in B grade on a three-way count back. Garry Willis was the runner-up. Balls went to Dave Zhou, Ian Fowler, Rob McGrath, Barry Lang and John McKinnon.
Rob McGrath was closest to the pin on the 9th hole, and Garry Willis was closest to the pin on the 17th hole.
Golf this Saturday will be a stroke round, playing for the monthly medal and counting your putts.
Volunteers are needed to give Mick a hand with the water pipe extension. If you have a spare hour or two or three, that would be appreciated.
