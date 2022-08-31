Get crafty for dad's day Advertising Feature

PERSONAL TOUCH: Don't forget the card- let the kids loose with the textas and watch them get creative for dad. Photo: Shutterstock

Spring is here and Sunday, September 4, is fast approaching, so if you've forgotten about Father's Day, you might want to get crafty with the gift ideas, get the safety scissors out and get the kids involved.

Clear the kitchen table it is time to make dad a Father's Day present, here are some ideas that will keep you and the kids in the good books!

HOME MADE: Spend some time baking dad something special or get him involved too, a great way to spend time with kids of any age. Photo: Shutterstock

Picture this

I'm sure you have heaps of beautiful photos saved to your phone that don't see the light of day.

Why not print some out and set the kids to work making a photo collage.

Or help them to decorate a photo frame, a really heartfelt gift that is sure to brighten any home.

Sweet treat

Baking is such a fun way to spend some time with kids of all ages, and everyone is a winner if you bake something sweet.

Make some pancakes for breakfast or gift dad with a glass jar with the dry ingredients for cookies and let him and the kids loose whipping up a batch on Father's Day.

Caution may require a lot of clean up!

Footprints

If you are first-time parents or have a newborn make sure to take the time to celebrate this special day.

You will have your hands full in the run-up but if you have time give the gift of feet.

Footprint kits are easy to come by and can be bought online too.

They make a precious keepsake or your little one's footprints; they don't stay small for long!

Give back

This one is for the older kids who can pitch in around the house.

Make dad some vouchers he can redeem for a car wash, gardening and general chores so he can put his feet up.

Fun for dad too

You are never too old to have fun with Lego, and there are so many things you can make, why not make dad a car, robot or monster he can keep on his desk.

Just don't be disappointed if he re-builds!

A cup for keeps

If your dad is a coffee fiend, this may be the perfect gift for his morning coffee hit.

Why not decorate a plain white mug you can personalise it, paint his favourite footy colours, a fishing scene, a picture of you and him, get as creative as you want!

Green thumbs

Homegrown is all the rage these days, and with spring on the way, you could help your dad get a head start on his vegetable patch. Kids can decorate pots and plant chilli seeds, tomato seeds and even runner beans!

A great way to engage kids about where their food comes from and get them involved with looking after something with dad.

Not really crafty?

It isn't for everyone, especially if you are in charge of supervising and clean up!