From loud shirts and ties to mismatched socks to combs and brushes for balding men, Australian men have dresser drawers stacked to the brim with well-meaning but useless Father's Day gifts.
The honouring and celebration of a man's biological and paternal bond with a young or grown child often presents a dilemma.
What do we get Dad for Father's Day?
Sometimes a daily presence, sometimes far away, dads play a special role in the core and extended family, the nurturer, champion and gatekeeper of a family.
For those families and dads who are separated by distance or circumstance, a gift that celebrates your special bond - such as a framed photograph or keepsake will be cherished.
Many office desks are adorned with Dad mugs and snapshots in time.
Relationships Australia Support for Fathers co-ordinator Dominic Alford says Father's Day is a time for sharing both celebration and reflection - and that the value of any gift is in its meaning rather than simply the financial outlay.
"A small momento shows you are thinking of Dad as much as a lovely extravagant gift," Dominic said.
"Or experiences such as a picnic or Sunday drive and day out together are a great way to continue to celebrate the bond between a dad and his family.
"We live in a world where time is so limited, and we have so many competing priorities - a gift where time and togetherness create memories that last forever."
How do you get the most out of Father's Day activities with Dad - whether a bike ride, a lunch cruise, or an experience adventure?
Dominic said organisation was key.
"For kids who don't have much time with Dad, the key is to make sure that everything is planned and organised," he said.
"That way, the time together - whether a fishing adventure, day at the zoo or the footy, in an escape room or even indoor skydiving - is made the most of. When you are prepared, then the time spent is purely focused on dad and kids."
Activities together are bonding experiences; however, there are times when a dad can't be with his kids.
This is where technology plays a great role - using tablets and mobile devices to speak with each other - to share stories and even play games together.
"Write letters, record your voice or read stories over the phone," Dominic said.
Lacking inspiration for a gift to share with Dad on the day? Is he a sports fan or player, a reader or wine buff, a technology geek or a car fan?
If you are separated by distance, consider a gift that reminds him of your love and bond - aside from loud shirts and ties.
Spring is here and Sunday, September 4, is fast approaching, so if you've forgotten about Father's Day, you might want to get crafty with the gift ideas, get the safety scissors out and get the kids involved.
Clear the kitchen table it is time to make dad a Father's Day present, here are some ideas that will keep you and the kids in the good books!
I'm sure you have heaps of beautiful photos saved to your phone that don't see the light of day.
Why not print some out and set the kids to work making a photo collage.
Or help them to decorate a photo frame, a really heartfelt gift that is sure to brighten any home.
Baking is such a fun way to spend some time with kids of all ages, and everyone is a winner if you bake something sweet.
Make some pancakes for breakfast or gift dad with a glass jar with the dry ingredients for cookies and let him and the kids loose whipping up a batch on Father's Day.
Caution may require a lot of clean up!
If you are first-time parents or have a newborn make sure to take the time to celebrate this special day.
You will have your hands full in the run-up but if you have time give the gift of feet.
Footprint kits are easy to come by and can be bought online too.
They make a precious keepsake or your little one's footprints; they don't stay small for long!
This one is for the older kids who can pitch in around the house.
Make dad some vouchers he can redeem for a car wash, gardening and general chores so he can put his feet up.
You are never too old to have fun with Lego, and there are so many things you can make, why not make dad a car, robot or monster he can keep on his desk.
Just don't be disappointed if he re-builds!
If your dad is a coffee fiend, this may be the perfect gift for his morning coffee hit.
Why not decorate a plain white mug you can personalise it, paint his favourite footy colours, a fishing scene, a picture of you and him, get as creative as you want!
Homegrown is all the rage these days, and with spring on the way, you could help your dad get a head start on his vegetable patch. Kids can decorate pots and plant chilli seeds, tomato seeds and even runner beans!
A great way to engage kids about where their food comes from and get them involved with looking after something with dad.
It isn't for everyone, especially if you are in charge of supervising and clean up!
Whatever you do for Father's Day, just make it special and make sure the dad or father figure in your life knows how much he means to you!