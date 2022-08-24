Oberon's golfers are gradually beginning to thaw from the long cold winter.
There was a good field of 17 players on Thursday afternoon (August 18) for the twelve-hole social handicap event.
Kim Rawlings had a good round for 28 points to win comfortably. Paul Behan was the runner-up.
Balls went to Hugh O'Neil, Harold Lyme, Don Miller and Andrew Yeo.
Saturday was a return to the dead of winter; a cold, overcast, windy day did little to entice our members onto the course.
A small field of 24 players played a par competition, and most of the players struggled in the conditions.
Due to the rain earlier in the week, part of the course with a considerable amount of new work was closed. Holes two, three and four were closed, and holes seven, eight and nine were played twice.
Mick English handled the conditions better than the rest of the field, and his +1 gave him a win and an A grade.
Chris Kalos was the runner-up with -1. Dave Campbell has been playing well the past few weeks, and again on Saturday, his +1 gave him a win in B grade, Shannon Foley, back from a spell on the hockey field, was runner up with -1.
Balls went to Steve Ellery, Matt Foran, Peter Griffiths and Ben Turner. Mick English had a great day. Not only did he win A grade, but he was closest to the pin on the first and 7th holes.
On Monday, August 22, Oberon Golf Club hosted the Central West Veterans.
A field of 42 players played a Stableford competition in pleasant conditions. The course was in good condition and received plenty of compliments from the visitors.
On the day, the course played to +2, which means the course is playing two shots harder than its rating.
Local knowledge is always a big help in golf, and our local golfers made the most of it.
Bill Wilcox, playing for the first time in several months, had a good round for 38 points to win. Daryl Burke for Bathurst was the runner-up with 37 points, and Barry Lang was in the third spot with 35 points.
