Here's how local students have been taking their learning to new levels

Oberon Public School
Oberon Public School 5/6T students have unleashed their creativity by combining images with tiles of any shape to produce unique digital mosaics.
Students collaborated, created and communicated all details about the process and their images.
They all showed patience which resulted in impressive, detailed artworks.
St Joseph's Catholic School
On Wednesday, year 5 students thoroughly enjoyed their visit to the Oberon Children's Centre to share in a story.
This was a great opportunity for the year 5 students to build relationships with the pre-school children in readiness for our pre K program commencing Term 4. Year 5 will visit again in the coming weeks.
Last Friday, Stage 1 and five teachers went to Dubbo Zoo, they left very early at 6am. It was still very dark and cold.
They saw lots of animals including meerkats, Tassie Devils, giraffes, zebras, cheetahs, elephants, emus, Siamang apes, tortoises, elands, rhinos, hippos and otters.
The apes put on a great display protecting their territory and a hippopotamus did backflips in the water. Although it rained all day, it didn't spoil the fun!
The Junior Josephites represented the school and had the honour of delivering the donated clothing for the winter appeal as well as the money raised from our recent scissors, paper, rock competition to St Vincent de Paul Oberon. Well done to the whole school community on your generosity.
Kindergarten had a wonderful visit to Galloping Gumnuts on Friday afternoon.
They played with the screw boards, construction dress ups, kitchen utensils and painted.
They also sang rhyming songs and received some lovely pictures and messages drawn by the Koala Room. Thank you very much for having us. We can't wait to come back again.
Oberon High School
Students across all classes in stage 4 and 5 participated in challenges and activities provided by the Australia National University in week 5 of term 3.
These activities further explored concepts and skills taught in class throughout the year.
Students were highly engaged in the activities and videos provided by the university.
There was giggling, smiles and focus on all the students' faces as they used skills in following instructions to compete in the challenges.
Students enjoyed the spaghetti marshmallow tower challenge, making rock candy, testing surface tension and building a Leonardo Da Vinci tower the most.
Feedback from students on the week can be seen in the joy in the face of the students in the photos.
