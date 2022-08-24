Oberon Review
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Photos

Here's how local students have been taking their learning to new levels

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated August 24 2022 - 2:02am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oberon Public School students show their creativity. Photo: Supplied

Oberon Public School

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.