With snowfalls expected within Chifley Police District police are urging drivers to slow down and drive to conditions

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated August 22 2022 - 4:36am, first published 4:00am
With snowfalls expected in the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, police are urging drivers to slow down.

WITH alpine conditions expected to hit the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, police are pleading with motorists to exercise extreme caution on roads and highways over the coming days.

