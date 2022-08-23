The Oberon Combined Churches Friendship Group met on Wednesday, August 17, at the Uniting Church Hall.
The group meets at noon on the third Wednesday of each month for a light lunch with the aim to provide a warm, friendly place for people of all walks of life to meet and share their stories.
Everyone who is lonely, looking for friendship, new to the district or would just like some friendly company is welcome to attend and share their stories and meet and make new friends.
A feature of each gathering is someone sharing their stories.
Over the last few months one lady spoke about her experience in Prison Ministry, one of Oberon's older residents celebrated his 90th birthday and talked about the old days in Oberon and some of the changes he has seen over his lifetime.
Oberon Mayor Mark Kellam talked about his career in the Navy and how that influenced who he is today and the Parish Priest spoke about life in the Philippines and having to adjust to Australian culture.
At the August meeting, Bill Wilcox from the RSL sub-branch and the Military Museum spoke about his adventures in Vietnam.
The speaker in September will be someone who retired to live in Oberon but suddenly found himself employed again with a new job in town.
It's an excellent opportunity to enjoy a meal, listen to stories and create new friendships and all for just a gold coin donation.
The next meeting will be at midday on Wednesday, September 21 at the Uniting Church Hall, 62 Oberon Street.
For more information or assistance, phone Fay on 0427 120 805 or Janet on 0480 216 541.
While you are there you can admire the original stone church which was opened on November 9, 1873 by the Rev Richard Caldwell.
It doesn't look a day over 149 and is part of Oberon's rich history.
