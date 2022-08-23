Oberon Review
Oberon Combined Churches Friendship Group extend the hand of friendship to everyone

By Peter Bowditch
Updated August 23 2022 - 5:03am, first published 5:00am
Some of the 40 friends at the August lunch. Photo: Peter Bowditch

The Oberon Combined Churches Friendship Group met on Wednesday, August 17, at the Uniting Church Hall.

