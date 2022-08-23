Oberon Review

Oberon's Masonic Lodge gets a new flag as a symbol of state pride

By Peter Bowditch
Updated August 24 2022 - 5:22am, first published August 23 2022 - 11:00pm
Deputy Premier Paul Toole with members of the Oberon Lodge. Photo: Supplied

The NSW state flag has been issued to Oberon's Masonic Lodge under the State Government's issue of state flags to community groups program.

