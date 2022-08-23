Oberon's Masonic Lodge gets a new flag as a symbol of state pride

The NSW state flag has been issued to Oberon's Masonic Lodge under the State Government's issue of state flags to community groups program.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole presented the flag to the Oberon Lodge and said that the flag is a symbol of state pride.
"A flag is an emblem which stands for its people, history and ideals. NSW has its own distinctive flag to represent our distinctive state," Mr Toole said.
"It is encouraging to see community groups share in this pride for NSW by proudly displaying the state's flag at their establishments."
The NSW state flag has been in use since 1876, and includes the Union Jack and the NSW badge.
It is Government policy to provide a New South Wales State Flag, free of charge, to scout groups, guide districts, recognised youth associations, and State headquarters of selected nonprofit, charitable and community groups which have the facilities to permit the proper flying or display of the flag on a regular basis.
