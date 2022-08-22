Oberon Review
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Our People

Obituary: Oberon farewells long term resident, Ian Gelling

By Ross Ebeling
Updated August 22 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Gelling. Photo: Supplied

It is with deep regret that Lodge Oberon wishes to announce the passing of our Brother, Ian Gelling on Monday, August 8, 2022.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.