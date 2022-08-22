Obituary: Oberon farewells long term resident, Ian Gelling

It is with deep regret that Lodge Oberon wishes to announce the passing of our Brother, Ian Gelling on Monday, August 8, 2022.
A Lodge of Sorrow held on Sunday, August 14 at Oberon Masonic Centre to mourn his passing was well-attended by Freemasons of the Oberon and Bathurst districts.
The funeral service was held at Bathurst Crematorium Chapel on Monday, August 15.
A further mark of the high esteem our Brother was held in, both within Freemasonry and within the Order of the Eastern Star, was demonstrated by the considerable number of his Brothers and Sisters who attended to pay their final respects.
The Brethren of Lodge Oberon wish to extend our deepest condolences to our late Brother's surviving family and friends.
