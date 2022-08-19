A DUMPING of snow could be on the way for the Central West next week, with temperatures set to plummet.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, snow is likely to fall throughout Tuesday evening, with the most widespread falls likely to occur at 10pm.
Advertisement
Snow is likely to keep falling until Wednesday morning, easing off by 10am.
The forecast snow is to come as temperatures across the region drop below zero, with Oberon expected to have a minimum of -3.
Is towns where there's likely a chance of snow to fall and settle, Bathurst will hit a low of -1, Orange -2 and Blayney -2.
The last time snow fell in the region was on the first day of winter back on June 1, with a dusting of snow settling on Mount Panorama.
The Western Advocate captured some shots at the top of the Mount before the snow melted.
Our team works hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.