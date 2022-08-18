Renault Arkana review: A complete guide to the car

This article is in partnership with CarExpert.



Do you want an SUV that's cheap, reliable, and well-equipped? Then the Renault Arkana may be just what you are looking for. The SUV comes with plenty of standard features and is competitively priced. It also gets good fuel economy for a car of its size.

However, several other SUVs on the market have similar features as the Arkana at a lower price. If you need more convincing to buy this car or perhaps even avoid it, read on for a detailed Renault Arkana Review.

What is the Renault Arkana?

The Renault Arkana is a small SUV made in China for the Indian and Russian markets. It is an affordable option for those looking for a compact SUV. The car was launched in India in late 2018 and is the first SUV from Renault to be sold in that country. The Arkana is based on the Duster, also made in China.

The Duster is the best-selling SUV in India and is produced for the Indian and Brazilian markets as well as several other countries in South America. The Arkana is expected to replace the Duster, which has been in production since 2010.



The car was introduced at the 2018 Auto Expo in New Delhi, India. It is a compact SUV that is slightly bigger than the Duster. It is a 7-seater with a bigger boot and a longer wheelbase than the Duster.

The Renault Arkana comes with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine and a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine. The car is expected to be priced between INR 8 lakhs ($10,500) to INR 12 lakhs ($17,000).

Pros and Cons of the Renault Arkana

While the Arkana comes with a few standard features, it also has many drawbacks. You should know a few pros and cons before buying this car. The

Pros:

Affordable

Well-designed interiors

Good fuel economy

Comfortable

Fitted with modern safety features

Very spacious

The Cons:

Smaller engine than the competition

Poor ground clearance

Questionable build quality

Limited to two trim levels

Lack of Personality

Interior and exterior

The Arkana is a small SUV, but the interiors are spacious with comfortable seats. The dashboard is simple and well-designed and fitted with plenty of knobs and buttons. The car is available with a 5-inch touchscreen, a useful feature expected in an SUV of this price range. While the interiors are comfortable, they are not very spacious.

The rear seats, which fold to increase the boot space, have enough room for two adults. But the middle seat is too cramped for a 6-foot-tall person. The cabin is well-built and doesn't feel cheap. It features soft-touch materials and is fitted with a modern design that gives the car a premium feel. The Arkana is offered in two colors; black and grey.

The exterior looks boxy, and SUVs have no personality like the Ford Endeavour. The car has LED DRLs and a chrome garnish on the front bumper. The SUV is best suited for urban areas, as it doesn't have enough ground clearance to be driven off-road.

Engine and performance

The Arkana is available with two engines - 1.5-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel. The first engine produces 109 horsepower, while the diesel makes 142 horsepower. The petrol engine is smooth and has enough power for city driving. But it struggles when you drive in the mountains or on highways, making this car best suited for city driving.

The diesel engine is more powerful and is suited for long-distance travel. It is a bit noisy and vibrates more than the petrol engine. The transmission is a 5-speed manual in both engines. The performance of the SUV is decent, but it lacks the power to overtake other cars on the road.

The car has a top speed of around 130 km/h. You can also shift to a sports mode that gives you more driving power. A driving mode selector on the steering wheel lets you choose different modes to change driving conditions.

Safety features

The Renault Arkana comes with several standard safety features. It is fitted with dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounting points in the rear seats. The car also comes with a Hill Hold Control, which keeps the vehicle stationary when driving on an incline. The car has a 7-speed Dual-channel ABS that works when you are braking hard.

Hill Descent Control also lets you drive down a steep gradient without using the brakes. The car is equipped with Rear Parking Sensor, which helps you when you are reversing. The car is fitted with a 6-airbag SRS system and contains a driver's knee airbag for added safety. The car has ABS, EBD, and ISOFIX child seat mounting points in the rear seats.

The car also has Hill Hold Control, which keeps the vehicle stationary when driving on an incline.

Final words

The Renault Arkana is an affordable SUV that is well-equipped. However, the car is not very powerful and doesn't perform well off-road. The engine is also smaller than the competition, and the low ground clearance makes the car unsuitable for off-roading.

