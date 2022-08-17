A greyhound trainer accused of administering a dog with alcohol to corrupt the outcome of a race in the Central West was arrested north of Orange on Wednesday.
The 63-year-old man was arrested at a property in Larass Lee and taken to Orange Police Station the morning of August 17.
He's been charged by Organised Crime Squad detectives following a widespread investigation that has previously arrested five men - aged between 23 and 38 - involved in a syndicate believed to be responsible for the supply of prohibited drugs between Sydney and the Central West.
As part of ongoing inquiries - which has involved Dubbo Region Enforcement Squad, Central West Police District and the Greyhound Welfare Integrity Commission - detectives identified a greyhound race meeting in June 2021 that had allegedly been subject to fraudulent activity.
Police will allege in court the man - who is a greyhound dog trainer - administered alcohol to one of his dogs prior to a race meeting and then wagered a successful bet against a rival dog totalling $4000.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Orange Local Court.
