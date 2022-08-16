The YMCA Fitness Centre at Oberon is now under new management with a host of new benefits, including more hours to get fit.
At the moment, the gym - which is open from 6am to 9pm - is operating with the pool to reopen in October, offering swimming lessons and aquatic fitness classes.
"We are really excited about the direction the centre is taking and the activities on the horizon," Centre manager, David Sellers said.
Oberon Council, in conjunction with Oberon High School and the YMCA, have partnered to deliver a pilot fitness program with year eight students.
The program aims to improve fitness and well-being through a 10-week program that provides participants with a weekly private training session and ongoing support.
Participants are required to commit to certain goals over the 10-week period and if successful, they will receive a Y-hoodie.
The three-way partnership between Council, YMCA and Oberon High School includes funding, equipment, training, and coordination to deliver the program over the 10 weeks.
Based on the early success of the program, council and other partners are already in discussions as to how the pilot project can be expanded to other age groups and linked with other youth related initiatives.
A full project report and award ceremony will be conducted upon completion of the program.
