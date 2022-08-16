Oberon Review
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Changes for Oberon YCMA take centre in new direction

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated August 16 2022 - 5:09am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manager David Sellers, YMCA representative Mel Craft and Tracey Reed. Photo: Peter Bowditch

The YMCA Fitness Centre at Oberon is now under new management with a host of new benefits, including more hours to get fit.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.