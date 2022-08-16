Oberon school students embrace plethora of activities on offer

Oberon Public School
Oberon Public School 3/4W students have been investigating the uniqueness of the Australian continent. They compared the individual special places and used Google Earth to discover the human and natural features of places around the world.
St Joseph's Catholic School
We gave thanks for the life of Australia's first canonised saint, Mary of the Cross MacKillop. It was Mary who founded the Sisters of St Joseph.
Our school is here today because of the work begun by the community of Sisters who first came to Oberon in 1912.
During our Mass on Monday, the newest members of our junior Josephite Association were inducted into their role and all members received a blessing.
Year 1 have been busy getting ready for their excursion to Dubbo Zoo on Friday. Students in stage one have been working in pairs to research different animals on their computers to give a mini report to their peers during our excursion.
Everyone has really enjoyed this task and Mrs Gibbons and I are super proud of how well they have been working.
In Science this term, we are investigating static electricity. We have been conducting many different experiments to find out how static electricity occurs.
For NAIDOC week this term, we were lucky enough to view some extraordinary art pieces made by family members of Jeremy and Elloura, who explained the stories and symbols behind each one.
Students in Year 1 thoroughly enjoyed all of the NAIDOC week activities.
We are also working on using lots of hands-on activities to learn new Maths concepts and practicing our sentence writing skills.
Oberon High School
On Wednesday, August 3 during Education Week, Oberon High School held their NAIDOC celebration. The celebration started with a smoking ceremony performed by one of our guests, Jordan Boney.
They had a BBQ lunch and spent the afternoon rotating through four different activities.
A painting session was run by Mr Boyd, where the Torres Strait Islander and Aboriginal flags were painted along with a 150 year commemoration.
Students played two different Traditional Indigenous Games (TIG) run by Mr Inwood and Mrs Sewell.
Stage four students were with Jordan looking at different artifacts and were treated to a didgeridoo session.
Stage five students spent their remaining session with our other guest, Percy Ravenue, who cooked rock cakes on the fire.
Percy had some help from Gus and Ollie Ryan-McDermott, Connor Newland and Caleb Fitzpatrick for the entire day to make sure everything went smoothly.
