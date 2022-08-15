The Oberon Tigers, among their Midwest compatriots, were the big winners in the first round of Woodbridge Cup semi-finals, defeating minor premiers Manildra Rhinos 30-26.
Oberon, behind by 20 points early in the first half and looking at a dismal result, went to half-time down 20-6 following their late first-half try at Manildra's home base.
After the break, the Tigers scored all next 24 points to lead 30-20 until Manildra scored five minutes from the end and - unable to score again due to Oberon's desperate defence - the home side finished four points in deficit at the final whistle.
Orange United also gets a second life after their defeat of Condobolin 40-10, but CSU Mungoes were eliminated after their brave loss to Peak Hill 28-24.
All Midwest league tag sides were beaten, Oberon by Molong 22-6, CSU by Manildra 36-6, and Grenfell defeated Orange United 20-10.
Both CSU and Orange league tag teams play in elimination games in the next round, while Oberon's season, after a strong comeback in recent weeks, is now over.
In the second round of finals matches, Orange will play Trundle at Trundle on Saturday preceded by the league tag game between Orange and Molong.
On Sunday in the league tag semi-final, CSU Mungals will meet Condobolin at the Manildra ground.
Oberon have a week off, and will play their next semi at their home ground in two weeks.
