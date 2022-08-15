Oberon Review
Oberon Tigers win in the first 2022 Woodbridge Cup semi-final round

By John Fitzgerald
Updated August 15 2022 - 4:18am, first published 4:15am
The Oberon Tigers, among their Midwest compatriots, were the big winners in the first round of Woodbridge Cup semi-finals, defeating minor premiers Manildra Rhinos 30-26.

