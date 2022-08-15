The Thursday golfers were back last week with eighteen players participating in the twelve-hole social competition.
Due to a couple of keen players who thought they would beat inclement weather by playing early and not moving the tee markers up from Saturday's stroke round, the rest of the field struggled because of the extra course length, so there were no big scores this week.
Andrew Yeo was the best with 26 points, and Hugh O'Neil was the runner-up on a countback with 21 points. Balls went to David Zhou, Dave Campbell, Peter Marks and Paul Behan.
The competition was a little different on Saturday when we played a two-person Ambrose. This format is a little quicker and good when the weather is cold, and we had some new faces playing.
The winning pair, Rob McGrath and Kane Morrow, had a great round of two under 68/60 1/4 to win.
Peter Hutchinson and Wayne Sellers were the runners-up with an excellent round of 68/62 1/4.
Balls went to Neil Whalan and Kim Rawlings, Phil Cummings and Jake Ribbons and Ben Turner and Andrew Yeo.
Nearest the pin on the first hole went to Barry Lang, who hit a shot five metres from the pin.
Mick English was warmed up when he got to the seventh hole and hit a lovely shot to 1.4 metres from the pin.
This Saturday will be an eighteen-hole par event. Meanwhile, on Monday, August 22, Oberon will host the Central West Veterans event.
