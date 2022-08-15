Snow to fall above 1200 metres on a chilly Tuesday for Central West

THE mercury is set to plummet on Tuesday, with snow forecast to fall below 1200 metres.
Bathurst is forecast to hit a high of 12 degrees and a low of 3 degrees, with showers easing across the day.
Out at Oberon, in the region's higher country, it's expected to be even colder, with a high of 7 degrees and low of 2.
With Oberon sitting at 1113 metres above sea level, it's unlikely snow will settle in the town, however, if the temperatures continue to drop throughout the day, there may be a chance.
The temperature is expected to warm up in the coming days, with a high of 16 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday for Bathurst, while Oberon will hit a high of 12 on both days.
