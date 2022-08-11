Oberon Review
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
Photos

Oberon Tigers' men's and league tag sides ready for Woodbridge Cup finals

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 11 2022 - 11:01pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HUNGRY Tigers, fresh from eight consecutive kills, ready to attack again without fear - Oberon is intent on making an impact in Woodbridge Cup finals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.