With the release of In Real Life, the first single from his much-anticipated upcoming country album, Buchanan is hitting the road with his band for this special series of shows.
His career spans more than three decades with over 40 albums, four ARIA nominations, three APRA awards and nine Golden Guitars.
Saturday, August 13, Malachi Gilmore Hall, 7pm. Tickets: $15 - $25 + booking fee.
Oberon Walk n Talk for Life creates a positive, proactive environment to encourage mental wellness and provide support, all while going for a stroll.
Get a free yellow t-shirt and talk with your local peers.
The next event is on August 13, check the Facebook page for details.
A lunch meeting where people of faith can get together and meet others from different churches.
The first meeting will be at the Uniting Church hall at noon on Wednesday, August 17.
The monthly meeting of Oberon Council will be at the Council Chambers at 5.30pm on Tuesday, August 16.
These meetings are open to the public and residents have the opportunity to put questions to the councillors.
On Saturday, August 20, firefighters from Oberon will be door knocking in town and conducting Home Fire Safety Checks.
With the spate of house fires recently, safety is important.
Go enjoy all the events at the 62nd Burraga Sheep Show and Country Fair at 60 Edgar Hanrahan Drive, Burraga, from 9am, with the speeches and official presentations at 2pm.
Continue on to the Show Dance at the Burraga Hall, 7.30pm to 12am, entry $10. Saturday, August 20.
There will be market stalls, information stalls, a Rural Fire Service and State Emergency Service displays, plus British breed sheep classes, shearing competitions, yard dog trials, dog high jumps, cooking, craft and children's colouring competition and photography competition.
