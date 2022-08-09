Burraga Show returns after hiatus Advertising Feature

FLASHBACK: John Roydhouse, Andy Kajons, Wal Merriman, Joan Seaman, Viv and Maureen Press at a Merino workshop at Bathurst Showground in 1995.

AFTER a two-year hiatus because of COVID, the annual Burraga Sheep Show and Craft Fair returns, promising a full program of events.

The event will be held on Saturday, August 21 from 8.30am at Edgar Hanrahan Drive, Burraga.

"On the day there will be merino and British breed sheep classes, shearing competitions, yard dog trials, dog high jumps, cooking, craft and children's colouring competition and photography competition," one of the organisers, Ross McDonald, said.



"In 2018 we introduced a junior judging competition for students in both wool judging and sheep judging."

This will return for the 62nd show.

Market stalls will sell an array of goods and there will be information stalls as well as Rural Fire Service displays and State Emergency Service displays, all there for the viewing.



Mr McDonald said a fun dance and raffle night would be held in the evening, with Malcolm Voerman providing the music.



Entry to the dance will be $10 per adult.



This genuine country style event is a good way of pulling together the community and over the years has provided many highlights.

In 2018, the The BMA-sponsored Hi 5 section for hogget merino ewes was won by local grazier Neil Francis's team of superfine ewes.

Also, Dr Ross Wilson and Jane Thompson took a team of Rural Clinical School medical students from the Bathurst campus of Western Sydney University to carry out blood pressure and glucose tests on a cross-section of showgoers and their efforts and advice were really appreciated.

This year, key sponsors have come on board for family attractions.

MARS Petcare is sponsoring the dog high jump and yard dog trials. Also, Riverside Nursery is donating a voucher for the event.