Oberon Rotary offer assistance to Lismore's flood victims

It is hard for us who live on top of a big hill to even imagine what it is like to have a flood carry away or destroy all our belongings.
When it was heard that two ex-Oberon families had been affected by the devastating flood in northern NSW, Oberon Rotary members acted immediately and money was raised, furniture and clothes were collected and a truck was hired.
It was loaded with the gifts from generous donors in Oberon and sent to Woodburn and South Lismore, where everything was gratefully received.
The generosity didn't end there and another truckload is leaving on Saturday, August 13.
