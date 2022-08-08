Oberon Review
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

News from Oberon's schools

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated August 9 2022 - 12:18am, first published August 8 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year 12 - Daria Olney, Kaylynd Howard, Oscar O'Donnell, Cooper Young and Kelsey Sheehy. Photo: Supplied

Oberon High School

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.