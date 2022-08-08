Oberon High School
On Monday, August 1, Oberon High School student award recipients were presented with their Education Week awards. The award recognises students who have shown to be good school citizens.
Advertisement
This year's theme is 'creating futures - education changes lives' and celebrates the quality education we provide and the opportunities available to everyone in NSW public education.
St Joseph's Catholic School
Congratulations to those students who represented our school at the Eastern Region Athletics Carnival in Bathurst. All students tried their absolute best and showed wonderful sportsmanship. Thank you to all parents and carers who transported and supported our students and to the teachers who also came and assisted on the day. Some of our overall results include:
In Kinder over the last few weeks we have been learning lots of new things:
On Friday, students had a fun afternoon with the whole school "Scissors Paper Rock" competition to support those less fortunate in our community.
Congratulations to Miss Meghan Booth who won the staff section and Myah Kilby who won the student competition. They both received a gift voucher donated to the school by Pick of the Bunch for their win. $238 was raised to donate to our local St Vincent de Paul branch.
For NAIDOC Week we visited the Oberon Children's Centre! We had a great time.
Oberon Public School
Oberon Public School 1/2R students have been learning about alliteration and how it can inject mood or emotion into a piece of writing. They have been busy bees drafting and producing their own alliteration animals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.