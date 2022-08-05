Proposed wind farm will mar a beautiful landscape and make no difference to the climate

RE: Plan For 47 Wind Turbines (August 2).
The proposed wind farm at Paling Yards in the southern part of the Oberon Shire is of grave concern.
Firstly, if it proceeds, I believe it will desecrate the scenic beauty of the area, valued by locals and the many tourists who travel the Tablelands Way.
If we cannot access the sanctity of our natural landscape without having it marred by hideous structures (as has happened around Taralga and Crookwell), where can we turn?
Being able to enjoy largely unspoilt beauty within easy reach of major cities and towns is critically important for our mental well-being.
Secondly, this wind farm will not make any difference to our climate, not even in 10,000 years.
Furthermore, all existing wind farms in NSW exhibit a utilisation of less than 35 per cent - that is, 65 per cent of the time they do not generate any electricity at all.
Lastly, the company involved, GPG, is foreign owned and, I believe, has no other interest than in profiting from your consumption of so-called green power.
Sacrificing the scenic value of our landscape is foolhardy for a feel-good exercise in fighting climate change and the paltry contributions promised by the foreign-owned GPG.
