I read with great interest recently about the opportunities available to anglers heading to Carcoar Dam, with the stocking of mature/breeding size trout.
This is a great initiative that has seen larger size trout placed into waterways around the area, such as Chifley Dam and Lake Oberon.
Advertisement
I have recently written to the DPI asking for an increase in stocked numbers of Native Fish and Trout in local Orange LGA waterways.
This, along with the opportunity to open up more areas to recreational fishing, like Suma Park dam will greatly benefit local anglers.
The Central West area has long been recognised as a tourist destination for top quality fishing opportunities and the associated spend of tourism dollars just can't be taken for granted.
From the renowned trophy trout, Thompson Creek Dam, near Lithgow through to Dams of the ilk of Burrendong, Wyangala and Windamere we are blessed in this area with a plethora of great fishing opportunities.
Not forgetting the many local rivers and streams that criss-cross the plains.
Well done to the members of the Recreational Fishing Trust and local fishing clubs like the Blayney Shire Fishing Club, Sofala and Orange Trout Acclimatisation Societies for your continued work in this space.
Your work will enable the mums, dads and children to get out into the great outdoors and enjoy some time around the water.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.