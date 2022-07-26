LUCKLESS Jenolan Caves has postponed its planned reopening date by almost two weeks.
The Bathurst and Oberon district tourist attraction had hoped to reopen this Monday, August 1, but is now aiming for Saturday, August 13.
Advertisement
It comes after heavy rain early this month caused a landslide on the Two Mile Road section of Jenolan Caves Road that has resulted in its extended closure.
The most recent heavy rain compounded damage caused by bushfires in 2019 and heavy rain in March 2021.
Jenolan Caves said on Monday on its Facebook page that it is still temporarily closed "due to a landslide on Two Mile Road, the only access road".
The update said that the attraction is planning to reopen on August 13 and the Jenolan Caves website will continue to be updated "with any future information regarding that re-opening date".
The recent heavy rain also caused damage in the Blue Mountains, where part of the rail line closed due to a large landslip.
It will reopen to passengers this week after a mammoth effort to get trains back on track.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.