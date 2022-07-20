Oberon Inner Wheel celebrated their 50th changeover on Saturday, July 16.
Lots of memories were shared with previous members and many items of memorabilia were on show which created much discussion among members past and present.
Helen Deren, the outgoing president for 2021-22, handed over the Chain of Office to Melita Braun, the incoming president for 2022-23.
Like everyone else, activities have been disrupted by COVID-19 over the last two years, but at last the citizen of the year awards for 2019-20 - Kim Griffiths, 2020-21 - Angela Buckley, and 2021-22 - Kerry Foley were presented
Two new members were inducted R. Case and T. Mazzotti and both were made very welcome.
