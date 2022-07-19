Oberon Review

All men welcome at free mental health barbecue at Mount Panorama

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
July 19 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rising Phoenix found Nick Galvin at Mount Panorama, which will be the venue for a men's mental health awareness barbecue. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

CARS, food and a footballer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.