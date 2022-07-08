What is SEO and What do You Need to Know?

This article is in partnership with SEO Partners.



Search engine optimisation, or SEO, is the process of improving the visibility of a website in search engines. With so many people using search engines to find information and websites-especially mobile search-it's important for businesses to understand how they can leverage SEO to drive targeted traffic to their site.

Even with so much competition in the digital world, SEO can have a significant impact on your business's visibility online. Let's take a look at everything you need to know about SEO and why it's important for your business.

What is SEO?

Search engine optimisation is the process of improving the visibility of a website in search engines. SEO can be broken down into two main components: on-page SEO and off-page SEO.

On-page SEO refers to all of the elements on your website that you can control, such as title tags, URL structure, and images.

Off-page SEO refers to the external factors that influence your website's visibility, such as linking between websites and social media.

Why Is SEO important?

The key to increasing traffic and sales for any business today is a strong online presence. However, creating a website that attracts visitors and encourages them to stay on your site is not easy. It requires a delicate balance of aesthetic appeal and technical know-how that many businesses find challenging.

Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation about SEO out there. We've collected the most common myths and misconceptions below. False: You can get away with not having any SEO.

Truth: While it may be possible to get by without doing any SEO at all, it is not recommended.

Not doing any SEO means that your website is unlikely to show up at all in search results. If your potential customers can't find your website, then you're losing out on potential sales.

False: The content on your website doesn't matter. Truth: The content on your website is everything. It is what will keep your customers interested and reading. If the content on your website is boring, unappealing, or sparse, then your customers will leave your website as quickly as they came.

If your content is engaging, interesting, and informative, then your customers will stay on your website - and they'll likely be more likely to buy something from you.

How to perform SEO auditing

If you want to know whether your SEO agency in Brisbane is up to scratch, there's a simple process you can follow to perform an SEO audit. First, you should get a complete overview of your website's SEO performance by using a free SEO tool such as SEMrush or Ahrefs.

Next, you should perform a deep dive into each page of your website to examine its SEO in detail.

Here are some common areas to focus on during your SEO audit:

Meta title and description tags

URL structure

Images and alt tags

Anchor text

Headings

Content length

Grammar and spelling

Keyword research

Keyword density

Internal and external linking

Use of canonical tags

External redirects

Broken links

Mobile-friendliness

Key strategies for improving SEO

Now that you know what SEO is, let's dive into some key strategies for improving SEO. These are some of the most effective SEO strategies that you can put into practice.

Strong title tags: Title tags are the main component of your SEO strategy and they should be engaging, descriptive, and include your target keyword.

Strong URLs: While they don't necessarily need to include keywords, they should be descriptive and relevant.

Image alt tags: Image alt tags should be descriptive and include your target keyword where possible.

Good internal linking: A solid linking strategy will help your visitors navigate your site and will improve your SEO.

Keyword research: Find out which keywords your target audience uses and incorporate them into your content.

Good grammar and spelling: Visitors don't want to read content with grammatical errors.

Good keyword density: Keyword density is a controversial topic, but most experts recommend a density of between 1% and 2%.

Good external linking: Solid external links from authoritative sources can improve your SEO.



Content Marketing Strategy

The SEO strategies above can help you rank well for specific keywords, but if you want to achieve long-term SEO success, you need to focus on creating high-quality content.

The best way to do this is by creating content that your audience wants to read, sharing it on social media, linking back to your website, and, most importantly, linking to other high-quality content in your niche.

This process is called "link building" and it's an effective SEO strategy that can help you get your content found and stay found in the long term. Be sure to avoid these common content marketing mistakes that can hurt your SEO.

Paid advertising strategy

If you can't implement a strong, long-term SEO strategy, you could try increasing your website traffic with paid advertising. Paid advertising can be an effective way to drive traffic to your website, but it's important to do your research and understand how each platform works.

Some of the most popular paid advertising platforms include Google AdWords, Facebook Ads, and LinkedIn Ads. Keep these tips in mind when creating your paid advertising strategy:

Choose the platform that's right for your business: While each platform has its benefits, not every platform is suitable for every business.

Create a strong landing page: Your paid advertising efforts should lead visitors to a high-quality landing page that converts them into customers.

Use the correct keywords: Make sure you include your target keywords in your ad copy and destination URL.

Conclusion

SEO is an essential part of digital marketing that shouldn't be overlooked. It's important to create a solid SEO strategy that includes strong title tags, URLs, internal linking, and content that resonates with your audience.