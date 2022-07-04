The rise in the Macquarie River's water level has causes numerous road closures across the Bathurst region overnight.
At around 6am, the river peaked at 4.94 metres, and had receded to 4.85 metres by 9.45am.
State Emergency Service Western Zone community capability officer David Rankine said the rise in the river has caused multiple road closures across the Bathurst region.
"We've seen the low-level bridge at Hereford Street close, as well as closures at Eleven Mile Drive, Cole's Bridge at Turondale and the Ophir Road causeway," Mr Rankine said.
"There's a number of localised roads around the area that have been closed by flood water, particularly on the edges of the Oberon local government area.
"Access to Canberra via Oberon has closed because the Abercrombie River is over the causeway, so drivers heading that way will have to detour via Tuena."
Mr Rankine said the river thankfully peaked under what was expected, but expects the Hereford Street bridge will stay closed throughout Monday.
"The bridge will stay closed until Bathurst Regional Council deem it to be safe, but the bridge's water height is 3.15 metres, so there's a far way to go before it's safe to cross," he said.
"It'll be closed most of Monday, and the water will move downstream."
However, Mr Rankine said the SES is continuing to advise motorists to both pay close attention to road closures across the state, with rainfall still battering the east coast, and to avoid driving through flood waters.
"Furthermore, across the last 24 hours, we've done seven or eight flood rescues across the Central West where people have deliberately driven through flood water, so we'd like to stress that there's never a safe time to drive through flood waters.
"The last thing we want to see is people lose their lives through poor decision making."
