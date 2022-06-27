Oberon Review

Footy and communion, the latest from Oberon schools

PB
By Peter Bowditch
Updated June 28 2022 - 2:54am, first published June 27 2022 - 5:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Makayla Taggart and Rachel Gehrig-Fraser. Photo: Supplied

Oberon High School

During the study of the unit Food for Special Occasions, Oberon High School students had to select an event or celebration to investigate. As part of the assessment task students had to decorate their cake or cupcake masterpieces to suit their chosen celebration. Naked buttercream cakes, drip icing, fondant teddy bears, chocolate masterpieces and nature inspired themes were all featured.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Bowditch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.