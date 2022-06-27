Footy and communion, the latest from Oberon schools

During the study of the unit Food for Special Occasions, Oberon High School students had to select an event or celebration to investigate. As part of the assessment task students had to decorate their cake or cupcake masterpieces to suit their chosen celebration. Naked buttercream cakes, drip icing, fondant teddy bears, chocolate masterpieces and nature inspired themes were all featured.
On Monday, 20th June the Oberon Public School boys PSSA Touch Football team competed in the third round of the PSSA knockout competition. The boys put in another wonderful team effort and came away with a 9-2 victory over Kelso Public school. There was great sportsmanship and team work shown throughout the game. The boys will now continue on to the quarter finals of the competition in the coming weeks. We are incredibly proud.
A lovely morning was had by all for the Sacrament of First Holy Communion at St Ignatius' Church Oberon. Many thanks to all who contributed to making this occasion so memorable.
We certainly all enjoyed a fun day dressing as our Superheroes to support Hero 4 Heartkids Day. A huge thank you to all for joining in the spirit of the day. It was very heartwarming to see so many students dressing as their parents (and even teachers).
Here in Year Six another great term.
The energy, the smiles, we've had so much to learn.
With heads down and pens up, we've improved out of sight. Working together with Jesus, our guiding light.
In Mathematics algorithms was our topic for attention. Long Division, Multiplication, Subtraction, Addition.
Hours were spent mastering the Big Four. With strategies and problems and challenges galore!
In English how exciting to see reading fluency improve. While Persuasive Texts got us in the groove.
Spelling and Writing were also on the list. While our novel 'I Am David' was not to be missed.
In Science we have studied the changes in matter. Chemical, Physical oh the talk, oh the chatter!
With candles and sugar and salt we did test. Our little science lab was simply the best.
We all enjoyed sport travelling around town. Playing tennis and squash, at the gym oh wow!
We enjoyed our music from all different places. Listening, playing and moving, lots of happy faces.
As we near the end of a wonderful Term Two. Thank you Year Six, each and everyone of you.
We are a great team and you've all worked so well. It's nearly the holidays, so let's give a big yell!!
