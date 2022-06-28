Another busy week for golfers in Oberon

Another busy week at the golf club, still a bit wintery to draw a big crowd. The Thursday afternoon social handicap event had a field of fourteen again this week. Pete Griffiths played well on a cold wintry day for a round of 26 points to give him a well-earned win. Tim Arnison was the runner-up with 25 points. Sean Mooney won a ball for his 25 points. Alan Cairney was closest to the pin on the 17th hole.
Saturday started out as a pleasant winter day but deteriorated as the afternoon progressed. Nevertheless, a good field of 33 played a Stableford round and a 4BBB aggregate competition.
Anthony Borton the challenge of the cold wind and had a marvellous round for 38 points to win A grade. Blake Miller was the runner-up on a four-way countback. Ben Turner was the B grade winner with a solid round for 36 points, and David King was the runner-up with 35 points.
Anthony Borton and Ben Turner teamed up well to win the fourball aggregate event with 74 points well clear of the second team of Dennis O'Connell and Peter Ryan with 67 points.
Balls went to Peter Hutchinson, Chris Kalos, Dennis O'Connell, Adrian Poulten, Kim Rawlings, Peter Ryan, Sam Gascoigne, Jake Ribbons, and Alan Cairney.
Anthony Borton was closest to the pin on the 7th hole and Kevin Whalan was closest on the 17th hole.
Golf next Saturday will be an 18-hole stroke round, playing for the monthly medal and the putting competition.
A word from the Captain to all our golfers that the tee markers are set up on Friday afternoon and are not to be moved without seeking approval to do so.
