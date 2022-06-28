Oberon Review

Another busy week for golfers in Oberon

By Barry Lang
Updated June 28 2022 - 12:27am, first published 12:00am
Another busy week at the golf club, still a bit wintery to draw a big crowd. The Thursday afternoon social handicap event had a field of fourteen again this week. Pete Griffiths played well on a cold wintry day for a round of 26 points to give him a well-earned win. Tim Arnison was the runner-up with 25 points. Sean Mooney won a ball for his 25 points. Alan Cairney was closest to the pin on the 17th hole.

