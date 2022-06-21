The latest in Oberon golf from Barry Lang

It has been a good week for golf, pleasant weather has meant a few more golfers on the course. Thursday afternoon golf attracted a bigger field this week, fourteen players enjoyed the afternoon sun. Laurie Murphy had a return to form, his 27 points were enough to give him a win. Jeff Baily was nearest the pin on the 17th hole. Hugh O'Neil was the runner-up with 25 points. Balls went to Sean Mooney, Irene Bishop, Peter Ryan and Harold Lyme.
On Saturday we played an eighteen-hole Par even in very pleasant conditions. Neil Whalan made the most of the good conditions and his +2 was enough for a win on a countback from Dennis O'Connell. Sam Gascoigne had a solid round for +2 to win B grade, and Jake Ribbons was the runner-up with a square card.
Advertisement
Nearest the pin on the first hole went to Kevin Hally just a meter from the pin. Jake Ribbons hit a nice shot to the 9th hole to be just 90cm from the pin. Balls went to Anthony Borton, Peter Hutchinson, Chris Kalos, Alan Cairney, Barry Lang and Ben Turner.
Golf next Saturday will be an eighteen-hole individual Stableford and 4BBB aggregate competition
On Friday we said goodbye to our green keeper for the past few years, Rob Hammat. Thanks to Rob for his contribution over the past few years. Bill Higgins will be stepping up to the role of the head green keeper. Volunteers are always welcome to give a hand on the course, the wind has brought down a lot of bark and branches that need to clean up. There are always jobs like filling the sand receptacles and cleaning around the clubhouse and beer garden.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.