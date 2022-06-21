Oberon Review

The latest in Oberon golf from Barry Lang

It has been a good week for golf, pleasant weather has meant a few more golfers on the course. Thursday afternoon golf attracted a bigger field this week, fourteen players enjoyed the afternoon sun. Laurie Murphy had a return to form, his 27 points were enough to give him a win. Jeff Baily was nearest the pin on the 17th hole. Hugh O'Neil was the runner-up with 25 points. Balls went to Sean Mooney, Irene Bishop, Peter Ryan and Harold Lyme.

