Hello, I'm Peter Bowditch and I'm the new journalist at the Oberon Review.
I used to write business articles for a couple of now extinct newspapers back in the 1990s, and for a lot of the time since then I've been writing about science, health and critical thinking for several publications. I had a monthly column in Australasian Science magazine for sixteen years and I also wrote for online media outlets like Yahoo!7 and Mamamia. While all that was going on I ran my own IT consultant company to keep me busy when I wasn't typing.
Advertisement
In 2015 I retired from the IT world and came to live in Oberon. I'd spent a lot of time here in the 1970s when I was heavily involved with car rallies, both as a competitor and as an event organiser. (I remember giving a drivers' briefing one night standing on a milk crate outside Peter's Café.) When the opportunity to actually live here came up - by accident - I couldn't resist the temptation.
Shortly after I moved here I noticed some very familiar pine forests and that people were running rallies in them. I decided to get back into the game, not as a competitor but as a spectator with better access, so I applied for media accreditation with the relevant sport governing bodies, joined the journalists' union and I've been doing that ever since. I travel around the state to attend events and take photographs and my reports have appeared in various places, including the Oberon Review, as well as on my own web site.
When I heard that there was a position as journalist open at the Oberon Review I thought that maybe I could sneak out of retirement and start telling different kinds of stories.
I want to tell your stories about your lives and businesses and about the town and its surrounds and I want to tell these stories in a way which explains Oberon to outsiders. Someone said to me recently that the only thing he knew about Oberon was that it's the coldest place in Australia, but there's a lot more to the town than that. And we have wood heaters, gloves, beanies and thick jumpers to beat that small problem.
Peter can be reached at peter.bowditch@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.