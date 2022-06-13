Oberon Review

Keen golfers brave the bitter chills of the links

By Barry Lang
Updated June 13 2022 - 10:53pm, first published 10:44pm
Winter has really set in with vengeance in Oberon, the first couple of weeks of June have been bitterly cold and most of our Thursday golfers stayed by the heater this week.

