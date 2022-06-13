Keen golfers brave the bitter chills of the links

Winter has really set in with vengeance in Oberon, the first couple of weeks of June have been bitterly cold and most of our Thursday golfers stayed by the heater this week.
There were only six brave souls out for a hit on Thursday afternoon. Kim Rawlings was the best of the bunch, his 24 points were enough to secure a win. Balls went to Alan Cairney, Peter Griffiths, and Laurie Murphy.
The weather was no better on Saturday, never the less there was a field of 33 golfers playing a Stableford event. The cold weather and lack of run on the course due to the damp conditions make scoring very difficult.
Anthony Miller handled the conditions better than the rest and his 33 points gave him a win-A grade. Anthony Borton was the runner-up with 32 points. Jake Ribbons played well to come in with a good score of 35 points to win B grade, Ben Turner was the runner-up with 34 points.
Nearest the pin on the 9th hole went to Blake Miller with a nice shot to 2.4 meters. Dennis O'Connell was closest on the 17th at 3.6 meters.
Balls went to Neil Whalan, Mark Mathews, Hugh O'Neil and Angus Karoll.
Monday being a sunny day and a holiday attracted a handy field of 24 players who played a two-person Ambrose. The big W team of Kevin Whalan and Garry Willis were the clear winners with a 69/62. Balls went to the Ribbons pairing, Luke Christie-Johnston and Peter Hutchinson and Sean Mooney and Harold Lyme.
Andrew Yeo was nearest the pin on the 1st hole and Kim Rawlings was closest on the 7th hole.
Golf next Saturday will be an 18-hole Par event, lets's hope it is a bit warmer than the last two Saturdays.
