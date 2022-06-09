Oberon Review

Lifeline Central West's financial counsellors in demand as cost of living increases

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
June 9 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lifeline Central West CEO Stephanie Robinson. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

THE rising cost of living is having a detrimental impact on mental health, with more people needing to reach out to Lifeline for support as they grapple with the challenges.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Oberon news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.